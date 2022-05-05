Washington Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 25,000 Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UP. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,575,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,058,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,475,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,205,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $14,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

UP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,975. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

