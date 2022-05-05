Washington Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.92.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.13. 32,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.