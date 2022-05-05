Washington Trust Bank Buys 800 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 55.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

NYSE IP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 38,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,556. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

