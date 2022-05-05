Washington Trust Bank Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,767,000 after buying an additional 54,851 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,881 shares of company stock worth $5,199,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.58. 35,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.76. The company has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.22 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

