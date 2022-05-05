Washington Trust Bank Has $358,000 Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Seaboard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Seaboard by 15.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Seaboard by 17.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB stock traded down $25.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4,005.86. 1,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,575.84 and a 52 week high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $103.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

