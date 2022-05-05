Washington Trust Bank Invests $211,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.93. 20,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.94.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.