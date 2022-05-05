Washington Trust Bank Invests $249,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 290,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,913 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 127,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,852. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24.

