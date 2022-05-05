Washington Trust Bank Invests $560,000 in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BRMK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. 13,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,233. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

