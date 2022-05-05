Washington Trust Bank Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.83 and a 200-day moving average of $168.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

