Washington Trust Bank Takes $264,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded down $12.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.09. 130,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609,888. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.09. The company has a market capitalization of $171.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $501,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,035 shares of company stock valued at $32,957,113. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

