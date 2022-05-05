WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Amgen by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after buying an additional 412,337 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $233.23. 60,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.74. The company has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

