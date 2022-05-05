WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ES opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.