WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $67,000 Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of PHO stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.