WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $8.26 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 253,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,259,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,872,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.43. 42,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,904. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.30. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.