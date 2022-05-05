WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,544.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

