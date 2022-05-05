WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OGS opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

