WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 10,353 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,023,000 after acquiring an additional 301,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,971,000 after buying an additional 350,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after buying an additional 2,149,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after buying an additional 1,057,728 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.82. 130,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,960,498. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.56.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

