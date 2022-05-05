WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 5,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.77.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

