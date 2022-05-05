WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Nikola by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nikola by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKLA opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

