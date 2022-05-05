WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,050 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

CSCO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.53. 733,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,320,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.87 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

