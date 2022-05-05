WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,869 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 964.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

NVDA stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.64. 1,348,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,988,712. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.52. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $558.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.