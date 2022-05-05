Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.296 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TSE:WCN traded down C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$165.83. 54,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,582. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$144.20 and a 12-month high of C$183.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$172.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$167.14.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.5100004 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$144.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.86.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

