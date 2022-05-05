Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.296 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

WCN stock traded down C$1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$165.58. The stock had a trading volume of 71,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$172.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$167.14. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$144.20 and a 1-year high of C$183.55. The stock has a market cap of C$42.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.5100004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$147.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.86.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

