Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Waters updated its Q2 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.90-12.10 EPS.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $11.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85. Waters has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Waters by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 272,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,476,000 after buying an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Waters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,199,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Waters by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,525,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Waters by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,638,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Waters by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

