Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.90-12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.86. Waters also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $373.83.

WAT traded down $13.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $328.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85. Waters has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.70.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,525,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Waters by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Waters by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

