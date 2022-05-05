Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.29.

NYSE WSO traded down $10.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $263.53. 2,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,314. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.08 and its 200-day moving average is $291.69. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.50 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 71.84%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

