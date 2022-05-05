Wayfair (NYSE:W) Cut to Reduce at Gordon Haskett

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on W. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.42.

Shares of W stock traded down $18.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.23. The stock had a trading volume of 195,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -52.72 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.95. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wayfair will post -7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647 in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after buying an additional 2,175,692 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Wayfair by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after acquiring an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $127,897,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

