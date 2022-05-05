We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 1,063 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,930,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.53.

NYSE:DE opened at $396.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

