We Are One Seven LLC Buys 4,676 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,631,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period.

HYLS stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

