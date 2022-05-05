We Are One Seven LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom stock traded up $20.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $601.91. The stock had a trading volume of 84,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,937. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $594.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.10. The company has a market capitalization of $245.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

