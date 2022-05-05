We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marriott International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after acquiring an additional 382,014 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Shares of MAR opened at $181.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904 over the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.