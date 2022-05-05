We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,046 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,731,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,264,395,000 after buying an additional 191,706 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $14,677,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $35,095,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,026 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $9.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.02. 1,204,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,637,804. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.17. The firm has a market cap of $604.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

