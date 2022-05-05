We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,999 shares of company stock worth $6,964,641 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

ACN traded up $10.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.24. 57,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $276.88 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

