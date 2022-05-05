We Are One Seven LLC Has $660,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

NYSE:DD opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

