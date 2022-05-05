We Are One Seven LLC Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 123.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of SO stock opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.