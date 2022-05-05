We Are One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $5.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,596. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.71 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

