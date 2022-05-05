We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 660 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

ELY opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

