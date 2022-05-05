We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 254,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $57,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNTX opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

