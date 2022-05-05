We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSVX opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73.

