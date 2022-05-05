WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.34-4.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,150. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

