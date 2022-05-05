Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 148.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

NYSE:DBD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,928. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.