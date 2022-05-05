Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allianz (ALV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allianz (FRA: ALV) in the last few weeks:
- 5/5/2022 – Allianz was given a new €269.00 ($283.16) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/4/2022 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($268.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/28/2022 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($263.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/28/2022 – Allianz was given a new €270.00 ($284.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/27/2022 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($268.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/19/2022 – Allianz was given a new €269.00 ($283.16) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/12/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($273.68) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/6/2022 – Allianz was given a new €269.00 ($283.16) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/5/2022 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($263.16) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/16/2022 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($263.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 3/16/2022 – Allianz was given a new €269.00 ($283.16) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Shares of FRA ALV traded down €3.45 ($3.63) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €213.55 ($224.79). The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,498 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €211.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €210.86. Allianz SE has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($217.68).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Articles
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.