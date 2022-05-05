Weis Markets, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

WMK opened at $85.35 on Thursday. Weis Markets has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.13.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 283.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 403.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weis Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

