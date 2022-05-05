Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $130.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $115.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after acquiring an additional 987,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after acquiring an additional 455,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,891,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $375,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.