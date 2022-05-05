Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 237.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,368 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $16,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 358,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,656,060. The company has a market cap of $168.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

