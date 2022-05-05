Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $96.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.75.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Welltower by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $89.91. 19,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,703. Welltower has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

