WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives $37.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 800 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $26,328.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,232.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WesBanco by 171.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 16.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 8.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.67. 2,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.93. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

