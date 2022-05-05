WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.00-15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.64.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $7.58 on Thursday, hitting $140.14. 1,435,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,204. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.17. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $93.80 and a 12-month high of $144.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that WESCO International will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WESCO International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

