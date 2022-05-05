West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Short Interest Up 20.8% in April

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $93.56 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

WFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.94.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

