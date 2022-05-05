WeTrust Market Capitalization Achieves $429,893.25 (TRST)

WeTrust (TRST) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, WeTrust has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $429,893.25 and approximately $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WeTrust

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

